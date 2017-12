My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings.







Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/saLDl4vcwa



— Alex. (@Alex_Bermingham) 11 de diciembre de 2017