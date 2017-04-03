Critican foto de Melania por el Photoshop

Ya dieron con el artista del Photoshop que editó la foto

I think I know who they got to do discreet touchup work on Melania's photo. pic.twitter.com/ckk6tDXRXo



— Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) 3 de abril de 2017

Quería verse de 48...

"She wanted to look 48. I nearly airbrushed her into oblivion. Ended up checking ‘albino’ in the form." pic.twitter.com/B7dLlvwG59



— Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) 3 de abril de 2017

Creen haber descubierto del fondo de la imagen: la casa de los Baby Muppets

Anyone know why Melania Trump's portrait was taken in front of the Muppet Babies Window? pic.twitter.com/EOLfwfBggE



— Sasha Stewart (@ArtfulStew) 3 de abril de 2017

La comparan con el vocalista de Aerosmith

Melania is giving me Steven Tyler with a good Snapchat filter in her First Lady photo pic.twitter.com/vgMyDMT5dr



— ThisPodcastFllwsBac (@TripleTeaaa) 3 de abril de 2017

Le ven similitudes con un personaje de Doctor Who

why does Melania Trump look like a Dr. Who character pic.twitter.com/PF20HcPJUk



— sreeve buscsreemi 🌚 (@sreezys) 3 de abril de 2017

Este día la cuenta de Twitter de la Primera Dama de Estados Unidos Melania Trump publicó la primera fotografía oficial de la esposa del presidente Donald J. Trump.La imagen hasta el momento cuenta con más de 6 mil retuits y 34 mil me gusta.No obstante, la imagen ha recibido una serie de críticas por el uso excesivo de Photoshop.Los tuiteros (mayoritariamente de Estados Unidos) no dejaron pasar el momento para hacer varias observaciones.