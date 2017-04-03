VIDEOS

Critican foto de Melania por el Photoshop

Viral

Este día la cuenta de Twitter de la Primera Dama de Estados Unidos Melania Trump publicó la primera fotografía oficial de la esposa del presidente Donald J. Trump.

La imagen hasta el momento cuenta con más de 6 mil retuits y 34 mil me gusta.

No obstante, la imagen ha recibido una serie de críticas por el uso excesivo de Photoshop.

Los tuiteros (mayoritariamente de Estados Unidos) no dejaron pasar el momento para hacer varias observaciones.

Ya dieron con el artista del Photoshop que editó la foto

Quería verse de 48...

Creen haber descubierto del fondo de la imagen: la casa de los Baby Muppets

La comparan con el vocalista de Aerosmith

Le ven similitudes con un personaje de Doctor Who



