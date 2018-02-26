VIDEOS

Se burlan de hipotético heroismo de Trump

Tomada de Internet

El Diario de Juárez

Luego de la declaración del Presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, respecto a que él hubiera entrado desarmado a enfrentar al tirador en la masacre de Parkland, comentaristas políticos en Twitter se burlaron de la aseveración del mandatario debido a su comportamiento previo.

“No lo sabes a ciencia cierta hasta que te encuentras en esa situación, pero en verdad creo que habría ingresado corriendo incluso sin tener un arma, y creo que la mayoría de los presentes en esta sala también habrían hecho eso”, dijo hoy en la mañana Trump ante gobernadores de Estados Unidos reunidos en la Casa Blanca, según recoge la agencia Associated Press.

 



