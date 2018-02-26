Se burlan de hipotético heroismo de Trump

El Diario de Juárez
The guy who won't take a raindrop for his own kid is going to take a bullet for someone else's kid? pic.twitter.com/JFyeRj0KT8
— JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) 26 de febrero de 2018
On 9/11 as many New Yorkers ran to help save others, Donald Trump ran to his phone to call into a TV show where he bragged he now had the tallest building in New York https://t.co/fjWmlQ5YIs https://t.co/nmbZtqceAC
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) 26 de febrero de 2018
Pete Souza’s Instagram captions have gone from shade to outright drags pic.twitter.com/RbhmcjiKT1
— erin ryan (@morninggloria) 26 de febrero de 2018
Fact check: Impossible to verify. https://t.co/FbR6rXEAYn
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) 26 de febrero de 2018