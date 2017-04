Justin Trudeau y actor Matthew Perry casi llegan a los golpes

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry ? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 1 de abril de 2017

@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)



— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) 2 de abril de 2017