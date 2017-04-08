¿Fue el ataque de Trump en Siria una cortina de humo?

Viral
1. Si Trump estaba preocupado por la población siria, tenía muchas más opciones: permitir refugiados sirios en EU, proporcionar ayudar humanitaria, crear zonas seguras.
(THREAD) The evidence that Trump's completely ineffectual military strike on Syria was just an empty political gesture is now overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/hI6sBgIQX1
2. Si estaba interesado en mermar a la fuerza aérea de Siria, no le hubiera dado avisado con anticipación a Putin. Putin luego le pasó la noticia a Assad.
(1) If he was worried about the Syrian people, he had numerous better options: allow refugees to come to U.S.; humanitarian aid; safe zones. pic.twitter.com/9XL1xvisxH
3. El resultado de informar tanto a Rusia como a Siria con anticipación del ataque aéreo fue que éstos retiraron sus tropas y escondieron sus aviones.
(2) If he was interested in degrading Syria's air force, he wouldn't have given Putin advance notice. Putin then gave Assad advance notice. pic.twitter.com/QPxYV17NMe
4. Un indicio de que Putin sabía que el ataque no le era una amenaza para él o para Sirias es que las defensas aéreas rusas no intentaron derribar los misiles Tomahawks.
(3) The result of giving both Russia and Syria advance notice of the air strike was that they moved their troops and bunkered their planes. pic.twitter.com/CL8CbmoF3A
5. Si Trump estaba interesado en mermar la capacidad aérea de Siria en Homs, no hubiera dejado una pista aérea intacta. Pero lo hizo.
(4) One indication Putin knew the strike would be no threat to him or Syria is Russian air defenses didn't try to take down _any_ tomahawks. pic.twitter.com/ylmPeXtm6X
6. Representantes republicanos y generales retirados sostuvieron que este ataque aéreo será inefectivo. Por lo cual Trump lo consultó con Putin, pero no con políticos estadounidenses.
(5) If Trump was interested in degrading Syria's flight capability in Homs, he wouldn't have left an air strip _untouched_. But he did that. pic.twitter.com/loa1kvILHh
7. En 2013, Trump vio las mismas imágenes de la devastación con las armas químicas y se opuso a los ataque aéreos. Así que su historia de ‘conversión’ es una farsa.
(6) GOP Congressmen and retired generals were saying this air strike would be ineffective. Which is why Trump consulted Putin, but not them. pic.twitter.com/satpfSQ8dv
8. Los ataques de EU efectivamente desplazaron al escándalo ruso de las portadas de los periódicos. Hablábamos del escándalo de Nunes y Kushner. Pero ahora ya no.
(7) In 2013, Trump saw the same pictures of chemical-weapon devastation and opposed air strikes. So his "conversion narrative" is a _farce_. pic.twitter.com/ihhwhqQrUe
(8) The strikes successfully pushed Russiagate coverage off the front page. We were talking about Nunes and Kushner scandals, now we're not. pic.twitter.com/4dBbAGFoEu
