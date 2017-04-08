¿Fue el ataque de Trump en Siria una cortina de humo?

(THREAD) The evidence that Trump's completely ineffectual military strike on Syria was just an empty political gesture is now overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/hI6sBgIQX1



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

(1) If he was worried about the Syrian people, he had numerous better options: allow refugees to come to U.S.; humanitarian aid; safe zones. pic.twitter.com/9XL1xvisxH



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

(2) If he was interested in degrading Syria's air force, he wouldn't have given Putin advance notice. Putin then gave Assad advance notice. pic.twitter.com/QPxYV17NMe



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

(3) The result of giving both Russia and Syria advance notice of the air strike was that they moved their troops and bunkered their planes. pic.twitter.com/CL8CbmoF3A



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

(4) One indication Putin knew the strike would be no threat to him or Syria is Russian air defenses didn't try to take down _any_ tomahawks. pic.twitter.com/ylmPeXtm6X



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

(5) If Trump was interested in degrading Syria's flight capability in Homs, he wouldn't have left an air strip _untouched_. But he did that. pic.twitter.com/loa1kvILHh



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

(6) GOP Congressmen and retired generals were saying this air strike would be ineffective. Which is why Trump consulted Putin, but not them. pic.twitter.com/satpfSQ8dv



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

(7) In 2013, Trump saw the same pictures of chemical-weapon devastation and opposed air strikes. So his "conversion narrative" is a _farce_. pic.twitter.com/ihhwhqQrUe



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

(8) The strikes successfully pushed Russiagate coverage off the front page. We were talking about Nunes and Kushner scandals, now we're not. pic.twitter.com/4dBbAGFoEu



— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 7 de abril de 2017

Luego del ataque del gobierno de Donald Trump al gobierno sirio de Bashar Al-Assad, en represalia por el ataque químico que realizara éste contra la población a inicios de esta semana, comentaristas políticos empiezan a cuestionar la efectividad del lanzamiento de misiles contra la provincia de Homs.El ataque de Trump, en represalia por los ‘hermosos’ niños que murieron en un ataque químico, se realizó este jueves.El reportero Seth Abramson, que trabaja para portales como The Huffington Post y The Dallas Morning News, expuso en ocho tuit las sospechas de que el ataque fue ante todo para desviar la atención del escándalo político que vive su gestión por su conexión con Rusia.