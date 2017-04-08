VIDEOS

¿Fue el ataque de Trump en Siria una cortina de humo?

Luego del ataque del gobierno de Donald Trump al gobierno sirio de Bashar Al-Assad, en represalia por el ataque químico que realizara éste contra la población a inicios de esta semana, comentaristas políticos empiezan a cuestionar la efectividad del lanzamiento de misiles contra la provincia de Homs.

El ataque de Trump, en represalia por los ‘hermosos’ niños que murieron en un ataque químico, se realizó este jueves.

El reportero Seth Abramson, que trabaja para portales como The Huffington Post y The Dallas Morning News, expuso en ocho tuit las sospechas de que el ataque fue ante todo para desviar la atención del escándalo político que vive su gestión por su conexión con Rusia.



Las evidencias de que el inútil ataque de Trump contra Siria era un gesto político hueco van en incremento

1. Si Trump estaba preocupado por la población siria, tenía muchas más opciones: permitir refugiados sirios en EU, proporcionar ayudar humanitaria, crear zonas seguras.

2. Si estaba interesado en mermar a la fuerza aérea de Siria, no le hubiera dado avisado con anticipación a Putin. Putin luego le pasó la noticia a Assad.

3. El resultado de informar tanto a Rusia como a Siria con anticipación del ataque aéreo fue que éstos retiraron sus tropas y escondieron sus aviones.

4. Un indicio de que Putin sabía que el ataque no le era una amenaza para él o para Sirias es que las defensas aéreas rusas no intentaron derribar los misiles Tomahawks.

5. Si Trump estaba interesado en mermar la capacidad aérea de Siria en Homs, no hubiera dejado una pista aérea intacta. Pero lo hizo.

6. Representantes republicanos y generales retirados sostuvieron que este ataque aéreo será inefectivo. Por lo cual Trump lo consultó con Putin, pero no con políticos estadounidenses.

7. En 2013, Trump vio las mismas imágenes de la devastación con las armas químicas y se opuso a los ataque aéreos. Así que su historia de ‘conversión’ es una farsa.

8. Los ataques de EU efectivamente desplazaron al escándalo ruso de las portadas de los periódicos. Hablábamos del escándalo de Nunes y Kushner. Pero ahora ya no.



